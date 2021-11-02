8 men charged after meth bust in Burlington

All eight suspects are facing mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years to life in prison.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Eight Burlington men were federally charged for their roles in a methamphetamine drug trafficking operation.

In a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the federal and state investigation has been ongoing for multiple years.

All eight suspects have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and each man faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Five of the suspects have been arrested and will make initial appearances in federal court at the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport on November 3. The identities of three men have not been released yet.

The report names these suspects currently in custody:

Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr.

Rudolph Sinclair Allen

Brian Keith Davis, Jr.

Gregory Jermain Johnson

Marcus Allen Johnson

Officers reportedly seized four guns, over $13,000 in cash, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia at the following locations on November 2:

400 block of Franklin Street, Burlington

100 block of South Marshall Street, Burlington

1300 block of Jefferson Street, Burlington

1500 block of Ashmun Street, Burlington

1300 block of Washington Street, Burlington

1400 block of Hillary Avenue, Burlington

1200 block of Aetna Street, Burlington