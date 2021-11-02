8 men charged after meth bust in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Eight Burlington men were federally charged for their roles in a methamphetamine drug trafficking operation.
In a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the federal and state investigation has been ongoing for multiple years.
All eight suspects have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and each man faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison.
Five of the suspects have been arrested and will make initial appearances in federal court at the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport on November 3. The identities of three men have not been released yet.
The report names these suspects currently in custody:
- Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr.
- Rudolph Sinclair Allen
- Brian Keith Davis, Jr.
- Gregory Jermain Johnson
- Marcus Allen Johnson
Officers reportedly seized four guns, over $13,000 in cash, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia at the following locations on November 2:
- 400 block of Franklin Street, Burlington
- 100 block of South Marshall Street, Burlington
- 1300 block of Jefferson Street, Burlington
- 1500 block of Ashmun Street, Burlington
- 1300 block of Washington Street, Burlington
- 1400 block of Hillary Avenue, Burlington
- 1200 block of Aetna Street, Burlington
“This long-term joint investigation shows our continued resolve to stand with and support the hard work of our state and local partners and hold accountable those that seek to obtain and distribute a highly addictive and lethal drug, methamphetamine, into the Southeast Iowa community,” said Acting United States Attorney Richard Westphal.