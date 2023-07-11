Burlington fire leaves 3 people displaced

The three were able to escape uninjured from a house fire in Burlington early Tuesday morning.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A fire broke out at 530 S.10th Street in Burlington, Iowa, just after midnight on Tuesday July 11.

10 off-duty firemen responded to the fire. According to responders, when they arrived, a second-story window was engulfed in flames, with smoke pouring out.

Three residents were in the home at the time, but were able to escape the home uninjured. According to the homeowner, Joseph Schrock, the home had no working smoke detectors.

West Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police and Alliant Energy and Gas responded to the home. First responders are still investigating, but it appears the fire may have originated from an electrical issue.