Burlington High School holds trauma demonstration

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington High School paired with local partners such as Burlington Fire, MedForcesAir, and Beckman's Towing to conduct a mock trauma situation for students interested in the medical field or E-M-T training.
"The kids are going to learn not to be afraid to be a first responder, that when they activate 911 or call, that there's all sorts of people that are going to come help out and get involved and take care of the situation," Career and Technical Director, Tom Buckman said, "They just need to do what they've been trained to do, and the skills they've learned in their classes to be that first person there to do that kind of stuff."
Students apart of the school's "Common Procedures" class learned how to properly enter a car and safely remove an injured person. Or in this case, a 160 pound dummy.
The dummy was airlifted off by a helicopter that landed on school property.
"We are ordinary humans doing extraordinary things, they are capable of doing what we do," seven a half year firefighter, Nate Skifstad said.
Right now the Burlington Fire Department is accepting online only applications. The two requirements to apply are a resume and high school diploma. For more information, click here.