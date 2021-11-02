Occupants escape fire in four-unit apartment house in Burlington

Smoke alarms alerted the people inside the home to the fire.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The residents of a four-unit apartment house escaped a fire after being alerted by smoke alarms.

The fire, in the 200 block of South Woodlawn Street, broke out in a first-floor unit around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 10. Fire Marshal Mark Crooks said people in two of the units were home at the time, but all were able to escape.

Crooks said 19 firefighters, from both the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments worked to put out the flames. They were challenged by the cold weather, ice and rough terrain at the property.

It was nine degrees with a -7 degree wind chill and 13MPH winds while the firefighters were there, according to National Weather Service observation history.

The fire was out by 11:45 a.m. Crews remained on scene until almost 3 p.m.

The home is insured, but is likely a total loss, according to Crooks.