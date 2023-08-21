Burlington Fire/Police investigate suspicious fire at vacant duplex

The fire department said the duplex was vacant because of another recent fire to the adjoining side of the duplex.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington Fire and Police Departments are investigating a fire that happened at 212 S. 10th in Burlington, Iowa. The fire happened around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023. When crews arrived, they found the two-story vacant duplex with fire seen on the first floor.

According to a press release from the fire department, the duplex was vacant because of another recent fire to the adjoining side of the duplex. After Sunday's fire, the building is considered a total loss.

Burlington Fire Department said the fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation by the department along with the police department.

No injuries were reported.