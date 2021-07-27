Fire in rural Burlington destroys metal shop building

It happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. Fire crews say damage could cost upwards of $200,000.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A metal shop in rural Burlington is a complete loss after a fire on Saturday, July 24.

Burlington Fire Crews responded to a call around 10 a.m. at 14608 HWY 99 and saw a large outbuilding on fire when they arrived.

The building, a metal shop building owned by Richard McClure, was completely destroyed in the fire. Witnesses say the fire started in an RV parked inside the building.

Damage estimates are still being assessed, but could be upwards of $200,000.

Two Burlington firefighters were taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries but have since been released.

Mediapolis, Gladstone, Danville and West Burlington Fire Departments also responded to the call.