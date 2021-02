Congrats to Paramedic Jessie Teeter and EMT Hilary Beaird on becoming the first all female crew for BFD!

BURLINGTON, Iowa — History was made at the Burlington Fire Department Wednesday!

For the first time in the department's history, two women teamed up to respond to an emergency run in the city.

Talk about girl power.

Congrats to Paramedic Jessie Teeter and EMT Hilary Beaird on becoming the first all female crew for BFD!