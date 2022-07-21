Fire breaks out at Burlington CNH plant Tuesday night

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A fire broke out at a Bettendorf manufacturing plant Tuesday night, resulting in some fire and water damage to the facility.
According to the Burling Fire Department, at about 10:05 p.m. on July 19, firefighters responded to the CNH manufacturing plant on Des Moines Avenue after the building's sprinkler system activated.
Crews arrived within five minutes to find water overflowing from a door in the southeast corner of the plant.
After an investigation, the firefighters found that a fire had started in a second-floor storage room, which was quickly extinguished by the sprinklers.
The fire's cause was found to be accidental, resulting from ordinary combustible objects being stored too close to a water heater.
An estimate of the damage is being assessed, and CNH is working to restore the building's sprinkler system after crews shut it down.
Much of the plant's normal workforce is currently out of the facility amid an ongoing United Auto Workers strike, which has lasted since early May.
No injuries were reported.