Fire breaks out at Burlington CNH plant Tuesday night

An accidental fire broke out at the CNH manufacturing plant in Burlington Tuesday night, causing some damage.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A fire broke out at a Bettendorf manufacturing plant Tuesday night, resulting in some fire and water damage to the facility.

According to the Burling Fire Department, at about 10:05 p.m. on July 19, firefighters responded to the CNH manufacturing plant on Des Moines Avenue after the building's sprinkler system activated.

Crews arrived within five minutes to find water overflowing from a door in the southeast corner of the plant.

After an investigation, the firefighters found that a fire had started in a second-floor storage room, which was quickly extinguished by the sprinklers.

The fire's cause was found to be accidental, resulting from ordinary combustible objects being stored too close to a water heater.

An estimate of the damage is being assessed, and CNH is working to restore the building's sprinkler system after crews shut it down.