Burlington apartments destroyed in morning fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa — An apartment house in Burlington was all bout destroyed and its residents forced out by a fire in the late morning of Wednesday, February 10.

The Burlington Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 200 block of S. Woodlawn straight at just before 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later to find smoke and flames pouring out of the building.

Crew had a difficult time battling the blaze due to winter conditions, but were able to put out the fire before noon after locating its source in the first floor apartment.

Only two apartments were occupied at the time of the fire, and residents were alerted to the situation by the fire alarm of one of the unoccupied units.

All occupants were able to escape the building uninjured and are being helped in the aftermath by the Red Cross. Although the damage total is still being assessed, officials say that the whole building is likely to be rendered a total loss.