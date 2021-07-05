Fire that damaged five properties in Burlington neighborhood is considered suspicious

The fire started in a two-car garage and spread to the house, ultimately spreading to neighboring properties.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Five properties in a Burlington neighborhood were damaged after a suspicious fire broke out early Monday morning, July 5.

A fire at a two-car garage in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue was reported around 12:20 a.m., according to Fire Marshal Mark Crooks. The fire then spread to the back of the house and to a garage at a neighboring home.

The people living inside the home on fire were alerted by neighbors knocking on their door. They all were able to get out safely.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire and stop it from spreading further. Crooks said a total of five properties were damaged by the fire: three on Highland Avenue and two on Osborn.

The fire was fully extinguished around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene until after 4:30 a.m.

Crooks said the fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments.