Buffalo holds special meeting to address concerns over recent PFAS tests

City leaders are looking at improvements to ground wells to solve worries over PFAS levels and color of drinking water.

BUFFALO, Iowa — The city of Buffalo is looking at improvements to its water system while trying to ease concerns over recent tests.

Those tests indicated the city's main well had PFAS levels higher than the Environmental Protection Agency's guidelines. PFAS are so-called 'forever chemicals' which carry a risk of adverse health effects, when consumed over time.

City council held a special meeting on Oct. 9 in the hopes of easing these concerns. Consulting environmental engineer Jay Brady tried putting those EPA guidelines in context. "This criteria isn't necessarily set for a healthy human individual in their prime state — it's set for more sensitive populations," he said.

The main well — Well #1 — is currently down for repairs. The city currently uses the backup well. Officials said that well is safe but is waiting on test results for PFAS, which will be published on the city of Buffalo website. Officials also gave advice on what concerned residents can do, if they want more protection on their water.

"You can put in an activated carbon filter, especially on the water that you drink, that you use for cooking," Brady said. "You can also use a reverse or nano-filtration filter."

At the meeting however, the concerns seemed to be less about PFAS and more about water hardness. Owners and staff at local businesses complained about damage from the water.

"The lime in there is awful. It's ruined my coffee pot," one woman said. "My ice machine, I'm no longer using."

"The ice machine, [the owners] had to have maintenance two times and it's still not working right because of the hardness level," a worker from a different business said.