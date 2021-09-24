Buffalo home destroyed by fire Friday Afternoon

A house fire in Buffalo, Iowa left behind a hole in the roof and smoldering remains.

BUFFALO, Iowa — A Buffalo home was severely damaged when a large fire broke out in the afternoon on Friday, September 24.

The fire broke out at a house on 3rd and Franklin some time around 2 p.m., when local authorities received reports.

The house can be seen nearly destroyed and charred black, with holes in the roof where firefighters shot water into the building.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was harmed in the blaze.

