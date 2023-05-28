Keep the oven off and make this grilled breakfast dish instead

It's going to be hot in the days ahead, so leave the stove and oven off and make this breakfast dish instead.

MOLINE, Ill. — Every week the Good Morning Quad Cities team brings you a recipe that will help you and your family beat inflation. Our team is challenged to find a recipe that can feed a family of four for under $25. If the team can't buy the items within that budget, they can't make it.

News 8's David Bohlman found a recipe that will allow you to keep the summer heat outside, by grilling a breakfast bake that your family will love.

End Cost:

Our team was able to shop this recipe under $20.00

What you will need:

- Disposable or Foil Casserole Pan

- Enough aluminum foil to cover the pan for cooking.

- Non-stick spray or melted butter

- 1 Bag of frozen hash browns

- 1 Bell pepper chopped

- 1 Onion chopped

- 1 Cup of fresh mushrooms, chopped

- 1 Pack of breakfast sausage links of your choosing, cooked and chopped into slices ( around a half an inch or so).

- 8 Eggs

- 3/4 Cup of milk

- 2 or 3 Cups of shredded cheddar cheese or colby jack

- Salt and pepper to taste

How to make it:

Preheat your grill to 325 degrees (it's fine if it's a little over or under, just adjust your cooking time as needed). Spray your disposable foil casserole pan with the nonstick spray or by brushing butter thoroughly around the pan. Add your frozen hash browns to the bottom of the pan, and spread so it's a leveled layer. Top the hash browns with the onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, and sliced breakfast sausage. In a mixing bowl, crack the 8 eggs and add the milk, whisk together until combined and the yolks are cracked. Pour your egg mixture on top of the veggies, meat, and hash browns into the foil pan. Add shredded cheddar to the top of the ingredients in the foil pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover with foil and safely add to the grill being mindful of the heat. Cook for 30-35 mins. Carefully remove the foil from the top of the pan, and cook for another 15-20 minutes or until the eggs are fully cooked and the cheese is melted and browning. Carefully remove from the grill using heat-safe gloves. Enjoy!

Pro Tips:

This segment is all about saving money. Don't be afraid to make this recipe your own. It's generally cheaper to buy green bell peppers but feel free to find the cheapest ones. Or if you want to swap out one vegetable for another, you can totally do that too.

Do you have a recipe that would feed a family of 4 under $25? Email David Bohlman at dbohlman@tegna.com