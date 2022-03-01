x
Davenport brothers fall through ice while fishing, only 1 survives

The Mediapolis Fire Department rescued both men from the water Monday, but one brother later died due to his injuries.
MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — The Mediapolis Fire Department conducted a water rescue Monday night after two Davenport men fell through the ice and into the water while out fishing in rural Mediapolis, Iowa.

According to a release from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, sheriff deputies and firefighters responded to the 911 call at about 5 p.m. Monday. They arrived to find a 69-year-old man who had fallen through the ice, and after pulling the man to safety, they discovered that a second man, his 71-year-old brother, had also fallen through and was still underwater.

The fire department was able to rescue the brothers by 6:35 p.m., and both were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The second man later died from his injuries, according to the release.

The names of the brothers were being withheld as of Tuesday morning pending notification of the family.

