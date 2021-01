The pipe break on North State Street was first noticed Monday night. The village expects water to be turned back on by around 1 p.m. with a boil order.

ATKINSON, Ill. — A broken pipe forced crews to shut off water and impose a boil order on Atkinson residents Tuesday.

The pipe break on North State Street was first noticed Monday night, Village Clerk Shrhonda Delp said. The village expects water to be turned back on by around 1 p.m.

Once water is restored, a boil order will be in effect.