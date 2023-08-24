Judge delays pretrial proceedings again for alleged drunk driver who killed Cecilia Nache

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The case against a Geneseo woman accused of driving drunk and killing another woman in Rock Island in 2021 has been delayed again.

Brittany Griswold is accused of driving drunk at a campground and killing Cecilia Nache in August 2021. She faces four criminal charges: two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in accidental death, reckless homicide by motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Griswold has pled guilty to all four.

In November 2022, Griswold's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the possession of a stolen vehicle charge, arguing double jeopardy because the charge had already been dismissed in Henry County where Griswold allegedly started driving that car. Judge Peter Church denied that motion.

Griswold remains out on recognizance bond, rather than bail, meaning she won't pay any amount of money unless she misses a court date.

She appeared in court Thursday afternoon for a pretrial hearing. There, her defense attorney requested the hearing be delayed.

"Your Honor, we've entered into what I would call some meaningful negotiations," Aaron Dyer said. "I think those are going to be fruitful towards the purpose of settling this case. And I think it's reasonably likely that we will settle this case, so I'm asking to continue this."

Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Gardner told the judge they had received a written settlement offer that was different than what the defense previously presented. She said she would discuss it with Nache's family.

Judge Church agreed to push the pretrial hearing to Thursday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.

"If we're not in a spot by October 5, where it's resolved or imminent, I think it's going to be set for trial," he said.

Nache was 48 when she died. She was a special education paraprofessional at Wilson Middle School.

Her family continues to seek justice for her. Earlier this month, they filed a civil lawsuit against Griswold. She, along with two other defendants, including State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, are being sued for wrongful death. The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.

Griswold "is not the victim here. Maybe it was a mistake," sister Elizabeth Nache said in September 2022 during a demonstration outside of a previous pretrial hearing. "But that mistake caused a huge consequence that affected other people, not just herself. And that accountability is important to take on and responsibility."