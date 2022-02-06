Memorial garden created at Davenport elementary in honor of Breasia Terrell

Students unveiled a memorial on Thursday for Breasia Terrell who went missing in 2020 and was later found dead.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Students at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport unveiled a memorial for their former classmate, Breasia Terrell on Thursday.

"We are going to be painting on the rock some of her favorite things," said Breasia's former classmate Addy Davis. "She loved butterflies and her favorite color was purple. She would love it."

One of the project's organizers said even if you don't know Breasia, her passing touched a lot of people in the community.

Breasia was last seen in the early hours on July 10, 2020, in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street. Davenport police searched Credit Island after Breasia's mother, Aishia Lankford, said she was last seen there.

On March 22, 2021, fishermen discovered human remains in DeWitt, Iowa, in a remote area of Clinton County. Nine days later, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski confirmed in a press conference that the remains were identified as Breasia.

Henry Dinkins, 49, the father of Breasia's half-brother, was a person of interest early in on the investigation after the police said she stayed the night at his Davenport apartment just prior to her disappearance.

After her body was discovered, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced first-degree murder and kidnapping charges against Dinkins.