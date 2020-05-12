FBI offers reward for information on Breasia Terrell's birthday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The FBI put out a call for information on the disappearance of Breasia Terrell as the search has remained ongoing through her birthday.
December 4th marks Breasia's 11th birthday, and the FBI's Omaha, Nebraska office marked the occasion by tweeting out a call for information and offering a $10,000 reward.
Breasia's last known location was observed was observed nearly 5 months ago, on July 9th, when she sent a text message to her mother while she was at the home of her father, Henry Dinkins.
Dinkins was arrested the following day for failing for failing to register his address as a registered sex offender. He currently resides in the Clinton County Jail on an unrelated offense and remains a person of interest in the case.