FBI offers reward for information on Breasia Terrell's birthday

Authorities are desperate for information as Breasia Terrell still remains missing on her birthday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The FBI put out a call for information on the disappearance of Breasia Terrell as the search has remained ongoing through her birthday.

December 4th marks Breasia's 11th birthday, and the FBI's Omaha, Nebraska office marked the occasion by tweeting out a call for information and offering a $10,000 reward.

Breasia Terrell has been missing for nearly 5 months.



Today is her 11th birthday.



If you have any information about Breasia’s whereabouts, please call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688.



A reward of more than $10,000 is available. #Missing https://t.co/wkNAkW7ZxI — FBI Omaha (@FBIOmaha) December 4, 2020

Breasia's last known location was observed was observed nearly 5 months ago, on July 9th, when she sent a text message to her mother while she was at the home of her father, Henry Dinkins.