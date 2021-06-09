"Base members should shelter in place until given further guidance."

SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland has been placed under an active shooter lockdown. They went into lockdown around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They sent a press release around 1:30 p.m. stating two people fired shots from off base toward JBSA-Lackland.

There were trainees in the area and the shooters took off on foot. JBSA emergency responders are working with the San Antonio Police Department to clear the area and search for the shooters. No injuries have been reported.

As of 1:30 p.m., the base is still on lockdown. "Base members should shelter in place until given further guidance," the release says.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is also assisting with patrolling around Lackland.

JBSA-Lackland confirmed the lockdown on their Twitter:

➡There are no suspected injuries at this time.

➡The shooting is suspected to have happened outside Valley Hi Gate on JBSA-Lackland.

➡JBSA emergency responders are working with the SAPD to clear the area and search for the shooters. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

