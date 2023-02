A portion of Brady Street located between 30th and 32nd streets has been reduced to one lane following the need for emergency sewer line repairs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of Brady Street has been reduced to one lane following the need for emergency sewer line repairs, according to an announcement from Davenport Public Works.

The portion of Brady Street located between 30th and 32nd Streets is the affected area.

The city is currently investigating the issue. It's not known when the lanes will re-open.

Travel Alert ‼ 🚧 Brady St is down to one lane between 30th and 32nd Streets for emergency sewer line repairs. The city... Posted by Davenport Public Works on Friday, February 10, 2023