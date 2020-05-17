Joy, IL business introduces "Corona Window" to serve customers safely

Boone Docks came up with a way to serve customers with even less contact than other safety measures.

JOY, Ill. — Restaurants and other businesses across the globe have been implementing measures to limit human contact to keep customers and workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Joy, Illinois small business went above and beyond.

Boone Docks, a restaurant, bar, and grill, implemented what owner Lori Nelson calls "the Corona Window."

After customers have submitted their order, the cashier holds the bill up to the window, telling the customer how much money to drop into the payment cabinet.

When the food's ready, the workers drop the food into another cabinet, where the customer opens the door, picks up the food and completes the transaction.