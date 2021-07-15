Books and Brews fundraiser benefits East Moline Public Library

"Some people like to drink beer and read."

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The Friends of East Moline Public Library and Midwest Ale Works came together on Thursday, July 15 for a fundraiser benefiting the new library.

The fundraiser was held at Midwest Ale Works, where they debuted a new beer called Dewey Decim-ale.

Dewey Decim-ale is a light, crisp 4.5% alcohol and includes blueberry, raspberry and cherry to give it a kick.

There were oversized games for fun like bag toss and jenga, as well as live music from the Yoyos.