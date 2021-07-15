Books and Brews fundraiser benefits East Moline Public Library

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday July 15th, 2021 The Friends of East Moline Public Library and Midwest Ale Works are coming together for a fundraiser benefiting the new library.
Midwest Ale Works is debuting a new beer called Dewey Decim-ale. It is a light, crisp, 4.5% alcohol and includes blueberry, raspberry and cherry to give it a kick.
There are oversized games for fun like bag toss, jenga, and more. There is also live music from the Yoyos.
Gift Basket Raffles will also be available to win with the purchase of raffle tickets.