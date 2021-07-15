Books and Brews fundraiser benefits East Moline Public Library

"Some people like to drink beer and read."

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday July 15th, 2021 The Friends of East Moline Public Library and Midwest Ale Works are coming together for a fundraiser benefiting the new library.

Midwest Ale Works is debuting a new beer called Dewey Decim-ale. It is a light, crisp, 4.5% alcohol and includes blueberry, raspberry and cherry to give it a kick.

There are oversized games for fun like bag toss, jenga, and more. There is also live music from the Yoyos.