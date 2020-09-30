Boil order started for south Rock Island

Officials say an unexpected pressure drop in the water distribution system resulted in a lift station pump malfunction.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A boil order is in effect in South Rock Island.

"As a result, we are unable to guarantee the distribution system maintained the minimum pressure of 20 psi in the area listed below."

A boil order notice is issued effective immediately for Rock Island water customers in the area of: