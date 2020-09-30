Boil order started for south Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A boil order is in effect in South Rock Island.
Officials say an unexpected pressure drop in the water distribution system resulted in a lift station pump malfunction.
"As a result, we are unable to guarantee the distribution system maintained the minimum pressure of 20 psi in the area listed below."
A boil order notice is issued effective immediately for Rock Island water customers in the area of:
- All neighborhoods and individual properties south, east, and west of the Ridgewood Road, and Partridge Circle intersection
- All neighborhoods south, east, and west of 92nd Avenue West, on 14th Street West
- All neighborhoods north, south, and along 92nd Avenue and 35th Street West, including Highland Drive, and Highland Court