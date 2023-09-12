Boil order issued for Rapids City

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — Officials in Rapids City have issued a boil order for residents until further notice.
In a press release, officials said the order was initially expected to only affect 22 households and businesses, but when the repair process began the impact of the necessary work grew larger.
A list of water users under the boil order is as follows:
- All properties located north side of Route 84
- South side of Route 84 from property addresses 1202 - 1626 & 1718 – 2102
- 3rd Avenue property address of 1201 – 1416
- 4th Avenue property address of 1203 – 1319
- The west side of 12th Street property addresses 215 – 321
- Both sides of 13th Street from property addresses 227 – 338
- Both sides of 14th Street from property addresses 226 – 419
- Both sides of 15th Street from property addresses 303 – 511
- Both sides of 18th Street from property addresses 409 – 535
- All properties on 19th Street
Questions can be directed to staff members of the Village of Rapids City at 309-496-2231.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends residents in a town with a boil water advisory should either use bottled water or boil their tap water before use. This is because the water could have germs that can make people sick.
The CDC recommends the following:
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.
- If bottled water isn't available, bring water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute. Let the water cool before using it.
- Boil tap water even it if is filtered.
- Don't use water from any appliance connected to your water line, like ice and water from a refrigerator.
- If you have a baby and are able to, breastfeeding will be the best option to feed your infant. If you use formula, provide ready-to-use formula if possible.
- You can still wash your hands with the water. Make sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, then rinse them well. You can use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water aren't available.
- You can bathe in the water, but be careful not to swallow any of it. Use caution when bathing babies and young children.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Use disposable plates, cups and other eating utensils if possible.
- Pets can also get sick from some of the same germs. Give them bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel