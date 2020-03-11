Boil order issued for portion of Orion

The boil order is in effect "until satisfactory bacteria results are obtained," said the water superintendent.

ORION, Ill. — A boil order has been issued for a portion of the Village of Orion.

According to Orion's water superintendent, the boil order is in effect for the 1000 and 1200 blocks of 11th Avenue in the village. Also some addresses on 13th Street are impacted: 919, 1003 and 1110.

