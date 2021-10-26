Boil order issued for parts of Rapids City

Homes on 11th Street to 14th Street between 8th to 11th Avenues and Deer Run Road are under boil order after bacterial contamination in the area.

Parts of the Village of Rapids City are under boil order after a bacterial contamination in the area.

City officials issued the order at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, covering homes in the area of 11th Street to 14th Street between 8th to 11th Avenues and Deer Run Road. This is the only area under the effect of the order.

Officials say that the order was issued to bacteria contaminating the distribution system, which poses the risk of waterborne diseases and other gastrointestinal issues.

After the issue is rectified and bacteriological studies confirm when the water is once again safe, the public will be notified.