HAMPTON, Ill. — A boil order has been issued for an area of Hampton, Illinois after a water main break on Monday, January 24.

The city of Hampton issued a news release announcing the order at about 4:42 p.m. following a water main break on 1st Avenue.

The affect area on 1st Avenue consists of the 800 block to the railroad tracks, and the 700 block.