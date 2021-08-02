Boil order issued in part of Fulton, Illinois after water main break

FULTON, Ill. — A boil order has been issued for some residents of Fulton, Illinois.
Water was turned off on Monday, August 2 to homes on 13th Avenue between 4th and 13th Street, as well as the 800 block of 12th Avenue after a water main break.
City officials said water will be turned on as soon as repairs are made and that when it does come back on, residents should boil it for five minutes before drinking.
The order is expected to last for at least 24 hours.
Residents are encouraged to call city hall at 815-589-2616 to confirm when it's lifted.