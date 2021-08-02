Boil order issued in part of Fulton, Illinois after water main break

The order affects residents on 13th Avenue between 4th and 13th Street, as well as the 800 block of 12th Avenue.

FULTON, Ill. — A boil order has been issued for some residents of Fulton, Illinois.

Water was turned off on Monday, August 2 to homes on 13th Avenue between 4th and 13th Street, as well as the 800 block of 12th Avenue after a water main break.

A boil order is in effect due to a water main break on 13th Ave from 4th St to 13th St and the 800 Block of 12th Ave. Please see the attached image for the affected areas. Posted by Fulton Police Department on Monday, August 2, 2021

City officials said water will be turned on as soon as repairs are made and that when it does come back on, residents should boil it for five minutes before drinking.

The order is expected to last for at least 24 hours.