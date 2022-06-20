Boil order issued area of 12th Street in Silvis starting Tuesday

The area of 12th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues will be under a boil order starting Tuesday, June 21 after crews replace a water main.

SILVIS, Ill. — A boil order has been issued for part of one street area of Silvis, Illinois taking effect on Tuesday.

City officials announced that the area of 12th Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue will be under a mandatory boil order after water infrastructure work is completed.

On June 21, crews will be shutting off the water in that area while they replace the 5th Avenue water main. After the water main is restored, the boil order will go into effect.

Officials say that the order will last at least 24 hours and that they will release a notification when the order is officially lifted.