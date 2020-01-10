A world-famous Rock Island business had to change a century-old tradition for a short time in 2020.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — There is something about a lid that indicates tradition, especially for one that lasts more than a century.

"We’re able to look at the hand-written notes from Fred Boetje’s original recipe and compare them to what we do now and nothing’s changed," said Will Kropp, the president of Boetje Foods Inc. "Not one thing, except bigger quantities. That's all."

That tradition is world-renowned, too.

"2016 was probably our best year when we won the grand championship," Kropp said.

But, Boetje's famous mustard went out of stock for a short time in 2020. That's because of an aluminum production shortage due to COVID-19 that kept the iconic white lids off Kropp's production line.

"Normally we get notified when there are problems or there's anything coming up the pipeline saying here hey we’re going to lay off a certain amount of shifts. Look for things to be delayed," Kropp said. "Never got a word about that, not one."

Kropp said his suppliers quoted him between six weeks and five months before Kropp would receive regular shipments.

Breaking with tradition, Boetje's moved to gold lids on their mustard jars.

"We thought, well, lids are better than nothing. At least we got some production going," Kropp said.

That solution, however, was temporary.

"And then another distributor we use were able to find us some of the white lids we normally use and you see at the store," Kropp said.

Now, Boetje's is back in business, with plenty of white lids to spare.

"For the future here I’ve also got a truckload of white caps coming in from Group O to be sure this never happens again," Kropp said.

Kropp said he considered a plastic lid as an alternative. But, he said he chose the metal lids because the mustard would last longer on the shelf because of the ingredients they use in the mustard.

For six weeks, Boetje's production line was shut down. With no lids to package the mustard, it was a scary time for the local business with global reach.

"It is, especially when we’re thinking alright, we’ve been here 131 years, let’s keep it going, want at least another hundred," Kropp said.

That is why Kropp did what he could to cap off a successful 2020.