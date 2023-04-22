Body recovered from Iowa River, believed to be missing Muscatine man

Officials say they believe it's Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, who's been missing for a week.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Authorities recovered a body from the Iowa River in Iowa City Saturday afternoon.

Crews said they responded to the area of Napoleon Park in Iowa City after a couple discovered what appeared to be a body near the east bank of the Iowa River on April 22.

Officials believe it's Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, who's been missing since April 15.

Martinez was last seen a week ago behind a bar in Iowa City.

This follows a week of extensive searches throughout the area.

An investigation is now underway by the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office. No further information has been released at this time.

