Body recovered from Iowa River, believed to be missing Muscatine man

Officials say they believe it's Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, who's been missing for a week.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Authorities recovered a body from the Iowa River in Iowa City Saturday afternoon.

Crews said they responded to the area of Napoleon Park in Iowa City after a couple discovered what appeared to be a body near the east bank of the Iowa River on April 22.

Officials believe it's Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, who's been missing since April 15. 

Martinez was last seen a week ago behind a bar in Iowa City.

This follows a week of extensive searches throughout the area.

An investigation is now underway by the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office. No further information has been released at this time.

At 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, Iowa City Police responded to the area of Napoleon Park, 2501 S. Gilbert St.,...

Posted by Iowa City Public Safety on Saturday, April 22, 2023

Police said anyone in need of support due to the situation can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to be connected with a crisis counselor. You can also chat with a crisis counselor 24 hours day, seven days a week at 988lifeline.org/chat.

