Body found along shore of Mississippi River in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the shore of the Mississippi River Monday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

Police responded to the 2000 block of 1st Avenue at 12:51 p.m. after a report of a deceased person came in. Once at the scene, officers located the body of a Black man who looked to be in his 50s.

No other information was released from the police department. The Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

