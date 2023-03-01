Body pulled from Lock 17 near New Boston

The man has been identified and family has been notified, but the name is not being released at this time.

NEW BOSTON, Ill. — Louisa County officials confirm that a body was recovered from Lock 17 on the Mississippi River east of Wapello, Iowa, on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

An investigator with Louisa County Sheriff's Office reports that the body was that of an older white male. Evidence indicates that the man had been in the water for a while.

The body was discovered by employees working at the Lock and Dam. The investigator reported that no foul play is suspected at this time.

The lock sits just north of New Boston, Ill., and is located at 173 Lock and Dam Road, New Boston.

Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded as well, but the case was handed off to Louisa County once it was determined that Iowa was in charge.

There is no coroner retained by Louisa County so the body was transported to Ankeny to the State Medical Examiner's Office.

The man has been identified and the family has been notified, but the name is not being released at this time.