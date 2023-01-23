Body still missing after stolen Rockford funeral home van located in Chicago

Rockford Police tweeted the search is still ongoing, after the deceased adult was not found inside the stolen vehicle.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford police say the search is still ongoing after the body of a deceased adult was not located inside a stolen funeral home van found in Chicago.

On the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 21, a van was stolen from outside Collins & Stone Funeral Home at 128 S 5th Street in Rockford. Officers say there was a body of a deceased adult inside the cargo area when the van was taken. The suspects reportedly fled Rockford for the Chicago area immediately.

Then shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, the van was found in Chicago, roughly 90 miles away, according to a tweet from Rockford law enforcement.

However, the body was not found inside the vehicle.

Rockford officers are continuing the search with other law enforcement agencies.

Further details were not immediately available. This is a continuing story and will be updated pending more information.

**ALERT** A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside and it fled the area immediately. The van was just located in Chicago. We are continuing our investigation at this time and any further updates will be posted here. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 23, 2023

**UPDATE** The deceased was not located inside the van when it was found in Chicago. We are working with our Law Enforcement partners to continue the search. Please check this Twitter thread for further updates. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 23, 2023

