Body still missing after stolen Rockford funeral home van located in Chicago

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford police say the search is still ongoing after the body of a deceased adult was not located inside a stolen funeral home van found in Chicago.
On the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 21, a van was stolen from outside Collins & Stone Funeral Home at 128 S 5th Street in Rockford. Officers say there was a body of a deceased adult inside the cargo area when the van was taken. The suspects reportedly fled Rockford for the Chicago area immediately.
Then shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, the van was found in Chicago, roughly 90 miles away, according to a tweet from Rockford law enforcement.
However, the body was not found inside the vehicle.
Rockford officers are continuing the search with other law enforcement agencies.
Further details were not immediately available. This is a continuing story and will be updated pending more information.
