Body of missing boater recovered from Mississippi River in Burlington

Police located an unoccupied boat in the river and launched a search, which later turned up the body of a male by Friday afternoon.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Emergency crews in Burlington have recovered a body of a male after an extensive search effort on Friday, according to a social media post made by the Burlington Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. on March 17, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the city's northern boat ramps along the Mississippi River. Once on scene, they located an unattended truck and a boat trailer.

A further search of the area revealed an unoccupied boat on the Illinois side of the river, north of the BNSF Railway draw bridge.

Authorities began searching the area between the northern boat ramps and the BNSF bridge to the south.

The department put out a notice for the public via social media to explain that there would be an "increased presence of law enforcement, emergency personnel and a low flying helicopter" along the river as they searched.

Around 2:30 p.m., the body of a deceased male was recovered from the river.

Burlington Police say that the incident is under investigation and that the name of the individual is not being released at this time.