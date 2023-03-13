Body found near Mediapolis Community School

The body of a middle-aged adult male was found late Monday morning. The sheriff's office believes there is no direct or active threat to the public.

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — A body of a middle-aged adult male was discovered on the property of Mediapolis Community School the morning of March 13, according to Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body located on the outlying grounds of the school property.

A sheriff's deputy, who works as the Mediapolis School resource officer, was on the scene immediately. Other deputies and investigators with the department responded and identified the body as a middle-aged adult male.

The sheriff's office reports that there will be a "high law enforcement presence" in the area during the investigation period. They believe there is not a "direct or active threat to the school, students or staff."

The school sent the sheriff's statement out to their community via a news alert here.

WQAD News 8 will update this story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.