Boating discouraged on Rock River near Ben Williamson Park

The river's high water level makes for dangerous conditions near that area.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock River boaters are recommended to avoid a certain area of the river until water levels recede.

The City of Rock Island issued the recommendation for the area of the river west of Ben Williamson Park due to continued high river levels

The city says this this area is dangerous due strong currents, high levels, and the low visibility of the Steel Dam due to the absence of boat barrier buoys.

The river currently has a water level of about 10 feet, according to NWS data. Rock Island says that the recommendation will be lifted once the river drops below 9.5 feet and the city is able to reinstall the boat barrier buoys.