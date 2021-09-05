Boat crash in Jackson County sends 2 people to the hospital

Two people who were a passenger and operator of one of the boats suffered serious injuries.

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured after a boat crash on the Mississippi River in Jackson County Sunday, Sept. 5.

Crews say the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. just north of Sabula.

Authorities said one boat did not maintain distance which ended up hitting and ramping a boat in front.

Two people who were a passenger and operator of one of the boats suffered serious injuries.

Officials said all safety equipment was properly in place on both boats. The passengers were also wearing personal flotation devices.