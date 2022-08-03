BNSF train derails Tuesday in East Galesburg; no injuries reported

The derailment occurred at about 9 p.m. near the crossing at State Street. The crossing will be closed until further notice.

EAST GALESBURG, Ill. — A train belonging to BNSF Railway derailed Tuesday night, Aug. 2 in East Galesburg, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

Knox County deputies responded to the derailment at about 9 a.m. Tuesday near the State Street railroad crossing. The train had been traveling eastbound and left the tracks just east of the crossing.

No injuries were reported in the derailment, according to the department, and BNSF was continuing to investigate the incident as of Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The State Street crossing will be closed until further notice as crews work to clean the area, according to the department.