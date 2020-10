Anyone who brings a new, unopened toy will get into the movies tonight at the cheaper, Sunday rate.

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — A trip to the drive-in Saturday could help make the holidays this year brighter for Quad Cities kids.

Tim Rhoade, owner of the Blue Grass Drive-In movie theater says they're hosting a toy drive Saturday, Oct. 3. Movie enthusiasts are encouraged to bring a new, unopened toy to donate. He says they'll get the cheaper, Sunday rate for their movie tickets that night.