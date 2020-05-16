Blue Grass resident with gunshot wound found after domestic assault investigation

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a report that the suspect had shot himself.

One person was sent to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound after a domestic assault investigation in Blue Grass, Iowa.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a rural Blue Grass residence after just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15th, relating to a domestic assault investigation where the suspect was reported to have shot himself.

When deputies arrived, they found a person that had sustained a gunshot wound. The person was rushed to the hospital, where they were later reported to be in stable condition.