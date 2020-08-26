Blooming with success in first year for local flower farmer

2020 has been a year full of weird firsts but this first is bringing good to the area.

GENESEO, Ill. — Pink, purple, yellow and blues... not the typical farm for Taylor Meints.

"My background is in agronomy," said Meints. Now she is growing a few dozen different flowers right in her backyard.

Taylor & Co Fresh Cut Flowers, the 'co' being her husband and four children.

"We harvest early in the morning and later in the evening," said Meints.

Checking, clipping and plopping the ready blooms right into a bucket of water.

"It's a shock to the flowers after you cut them so we want to make sure we get them into cold water and into the A/C as soon as possible," said Meints.

Each flower is different.

"The cosmos we want to harvest when the bud is still a little bit closed like that," said Meints.

As a first year flower farmer, there has been some trial and error. Flowers that didn't grow like she envisioned or maybe not even at all.

"So it's been a huge learning curve," said Meints.

Maintaining flowers might be new but Taylor knows the ground she's working on and the materials.

"We grow everything into this black weed fabric and that helps us control the weeds we also use this drip irrigation it goes underneath the fabric," said Meints.

Doing what she loves while growing her family.

"It's just kinda peaceful and quiet for me before the day starts," said Meints.

Each intentional cut already in mind for a future bouquet.

"Everybody just loves flowers and especially with everything going on this year it's just something bright and happy," said Meints.