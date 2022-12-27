Bettendorf High School honors former student who lost her life to cancer with blood drive

'Give like Charly' honored recent Bettendorf High School graduate Charly Erpelding, who lost her battle with cancer in October 2022.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf High School graduate who lost her life to a battle with cancer was honored with a blood drive held in her name.

The 'Give like Charly' event was held on Tuesday, Dec, 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school.

The event honored former student Charly Erpelding, who graduated from Bettendorf in 2021, but lost her battle with cancer in October 2022. Her family and ImpactLife organized the blood drive.

"We've been in contact with family members, friends and loved ones who've wanted to know for some period of time about the blood supply and what they can do to help," ImpactLife public relations manager Kirby Winn said. "There's been other events with the blood center surrounding her story. So, organizing this blood drive with the family and some of their closest friends has come together. I would say it went quickly, particularly knowing what an important week this is between Christmas and New Year's when we don't have as many large blood drives on our schedule."

Erpelding's family said that the drive's name, 'Give like Charly', is based off of her generous personality.

"Her spirit just was she was a giver, in everything she did. Her fighting spirit was something I definitely looked up to. She might have been younger than me and years, but she was so wise," Erpelding's cousin, Hailey Behning, said. "And she would have loved seeing everybody here, everybody coming out to not only honor her, but honor all the people that are in the hospital that need blood products, things like that. That's something that will be very special to her. And I know, she's definitely looking down and smiling at everybody."

Over 100 people donated blood at the drive, but there are still ways to donate in Erpelding's honor. Mention 'Give Like Charly's' group code, 4160, while making a blood donation appointment at ImapctLife or while checking in.

For more information on blood donation, visit ImpactLife online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app.

