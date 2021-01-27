Blood Types O and AB are in 'critical need' after winter storm prompts donation cancellations

More than 250 donations went out the window with the heavy snowfall that hit the area Monday and Tuesday, January 25 and 26.

The winter storm has impacted the blood supply at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center because of cancelled blood drives and missed appointments.

Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn said more than 250 donations were lost from Monday and Tuesday, January 25 and 26.

Winn said they were seeking donors to help make up for what was lost, "and ensure the local blood supply remains strong."

The MVRBC provides blood to hospitals in Burlington, Clinton, Dubuque, Galesburg, Geneseo, Muscatine, and the Quad Cities.

“Patient need at the hospitals we serve never stops,” said Amanda Hess, Director, Donor and Public Relations. “Everyone who steps forward to give blood will ensure our ability to provide a sufficient blood supply for hospitals in our region.”

A graphic on the Mississippi Valley Blood Center's website indicated that blood types O+ and O- as well as AB+ and AB- were in critical need.

If you're interested in being a donor, you can find a nearby Donor Center or a mobile blood drive here, or call 800-747-5401.