Blank Park Zoo Animals at Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch

Des Moines' Blank Park Zoo will pay a fun-filled visit to the Rock Island Public Library’s Watts-Midtown Branch on Monday, June 26.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Des Moines' Blank Park Zoo will be paying a fun-filled visit to the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, June 26.

The free show for all ages is from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 26 in the library's Watts-Midtown Branch auditorium, located at 2715 30th St. The show will give attendees the opportunity to meet zoo animals and learn more about nature and conservation.

The show is part of Blank Park Zoo's “Find Your Voice” Summer programming.

Other events are offered at the Rock Island Library through June. They include:

Anime and Manga Trivia: Tuesday, June 27 from 6 to 7 p.m., Watts-Midtown Branch Fast-paced trivia game for all ages, where competitors will compete for prizes

Tuesday, June 27 from 6 to 7 p.m., Watts-Midtown Branch Children’s storytimes: Tuesday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m., Watts-Midtown Branch; Wednesday, June 28 at 11 a.m., Southwest Branch; Friday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m., Watts-Midtown Branch.

Tuesday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m., Watts-Midtown Branch; Wednesday, June 28 at 11 a.m., Southwest Branch; Friday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m., Watts-Midtown Branch. Quad City Arts Metro Youth Poetry/Improv performance : Thursday, June 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Watts-Midtown Branch Metro Youth Poetry and Improv programs summer apprentices will perform live

: Thursday, June 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Watts-Midtown Branch Illinois Storm Chasers presentation: Friday, June 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Watts-Midtown Branch Nick Bartholomew of Illinois Storm Chasers, will present on his decade of experience storm chasing.

Friday, June 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Watts-Midtown Branch

The Southwest Branch is located at 9010 Ridgewood Road. These events are all free and open to all.