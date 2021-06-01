Blake Shelton coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair announced Wednesday the country music star will play the Grandstand on Friday, Aug. 13.

After postponing the 2020 Iowa State Fair due to COVID-19, Iowa State Fair officials are making plans for this year, announcing Blake Shelton will kick off the concert series.

The country music star will appear with special guest Matt Stell at the 2021 Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series presented by Homemakers Furniture Friday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Shelton last performed on the Granstand in 2008.

Shelton's single “Happy Anywhere” featuring Gwen Stefani marked his 28th No.1 on the country airplay charts and topped the Country Digital Song Sales chart with nearly 27,000 tracks sold in the first week alone.

Blake Shelton with Special Guest Matt Stell

Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tickets on sale: Friday, January 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. online or 800-514-3849

Ticket Prices: $45 - $90