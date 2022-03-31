Career fair at Black Hawk College providing students, community with future opportunities

MOLINE, Ill. — Looking for the right career? Black Hawk College is here to help.
On Thursday, the college will host its career fair that is open to both students and the public. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
The fair will be in the gym in Building 3, according to the college's website.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring lots of resumes. Masks are also encouraged for the event.
Here are the employers registered as of March 23:
- Ab Marketing, LLC
- Advanced Medical Transport
- Ascentra Credit Union
- Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel
- Blackhawk Bank & Trust
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley
- Burlington Trailways
- Chick-fil-A Davenport
- City of Bettendorf
- City of Davenport AmeriCorps/Youth AmeriCorps Program
- Collins Aerospace
- Community Action of Eastern Iowa
- Community Health Care
- Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED)
- Corteva Agriscience
- DD Homes Network
- Doerfer Companies
- Dover Precision Components
- Eagle View Behavioral Health
- FMC Corporation
- Galesburg Police Department
- Genesis Health
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
- Green Family Auto
- Greystone Logistics
- Handicapped Development Center
- High-Tech Small Town
- Hillcrest Home
- Illinois State Police
- Iowa 80 Truck Stop
- JBS USA
- Kimberly Crest Veterinary Hospital & Specialty Services
- Macon Construction
- MercyOne
- Nestle Purina
- OSF Healthcare
- Rise Up Project
- Rock Island Auction Company
- Royal Publishing Inc.
- Sanford Health
- Scribe America
- Select Specialty Hospital-Quad Cities
- StaffNow
- The Arc of the Quad Cities Area
- Theisen’s
- Tyson Foods
- Universal Pediatrics
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Marines
- USP Thomson
- YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley
