Career fair at Black Hawk College providing students, community with future opportunities

The fair is happening at the Quad-Cities Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

MOLINE, Ill. — Looking for the right career? Black Hawk College is here to help.

On Thursday, the college will host its career fair that is open to both students and the public. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.

The fair will be in the gym in Building 3, according to the college's website.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring lots of resumes. Masks are also encouraged for the event.

Here are the employers registered as of March 23:

Ab Marketing, LLC

Advanced Medical Transport

Ascentra Credit Union

Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel

Blackhawk Bank & Trust

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley

Burlington Trailways

Chick-fil-A Davenport

City of Bettendorf

City of Davenport AmeriCorps/Youth AmeriCorps Program

Collins Aerospace

Community Action of Eastern Iowa

Community Health Care

Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED)

Corteva Agriscience

DD Homes Network

Doerfer Companies

Dover Precision Components

Eagle View Behavioral Health

FMC Corporation

Galesburg Police Department

Genesis Health

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Green Family Auto

Greystone Logistics

Handicapped Development Center

High-Tech Small Town

Hillcrest Home

Illinois State Police

Iowa 80 Truck Stop

JBS USA

Kimberly Crest Veterinary Hospital & Specialty Services

Macon Construction

MercyOne

Nestle Purina

OSF Healthcare

Rise Up Project

Rock Island Auction Company

Royal Publishing Inc.

Sanford Health

Scribe America

Select Specialty Hospital-Quad Cities

StaffNow

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area

Theisen’s

Tyson Foods

Universal Pediatrics

U.S. Army

U.S. Marines

USP Thomson

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley