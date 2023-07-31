Bix Beiderbecke Museum pushes to reopen after spring flooding

The museum has been closed since late April, when floodwaters crept inside the exhibit space.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archives in Davenport is pushing to reopen after experiencing flood damage.

The museum has been closed since late April, when floodwaters crept inside its exhibit space.

"Work has been slow to get the museum open back up again to the public during our busy summer season," according to a note on its website. "Without visitors and income for over 2 months, we are struggling to re-open and are seeking support from the Bix community to help us move forward as we work on a plan to avoid future closures."

Staff said luckily, the extent of damage was minimal, but drywall and floors were affected.

The facility is asking for the community's support to make it through the summer with the cost of repairs. As of late July, staff said they were halfway to reaching an $8,000 goal.

The museum is offering virtual tours while restoration work is underway. You can find that by clicking or tapping here. To assist with donating, click or tap here.

You can contact the museum through email at contactbixmuseum@gmail.com or by calling its partners at Common Chord at 563-326-1333 ext 102.