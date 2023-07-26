Donors help bring a new plaza and conference room to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

The outdoor space and indoor meeting areas were made possible with the help of donors.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley (BBBSMV) celebrated the completion of two projects at their Davenport location Tuesday.

Optimist Plaza, an outdoor space with a grill and outdoor seating, and the BIG Room, a meeting space for Big training and organization meetings, were both built with the help of local donors and discounted contractor services.

Both projects were created to improve BBBSMV's services and will provide spaces for other local organizations to use.

Optimist Plaza was supported by four Iowa Optimist Clubs, including Davenport Noon Optimist, Quad Cities Morning Optimist, North Scott Optimist and Bettendorf Optimist.

Optimist International, BITCO Insurance and gifts made in memory of John Justin also contributed to the project. Goetz Concrete, East Moline Glass, Deliotte Service Day and DMW Design provided additional services.

The plaza will be used to host BBBSMV events, such as match activities, committee meetings, social events and family and match meetings.

The BIG Room came from donations from Solutions Management Group, a company that specializes in technology for higher education. Other donors include Scott County Regional Authority, Arconic and DMV Design.

This meeting space is meant to improve the quality of training, support and meetings with families and the community.

Jay Justin, president and CEO of BBBSMV, said in a press release it was great to see local organizations already taking advantage of the new spaces.

“These projects highlight how our community comes together and collaborates to make things happen,” Justin said in a press release. “Each project involved such a great group of companies, organizations and volunteers to make possible.”